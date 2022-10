Not Available

The House at the Edge of the Galaxy is an allegorical short film about the beauty and significance of the here and now, versus the quest for the bigger and better world perpetually beyond our grasp. This cosmic tale takes place at a desolate outpost where a lonely boy is taught by a passing Cosmonaut how to plant a “star” to transform his existence. In the process of yearning for the heavens, he discovers that paradise instead resides in his own backyard.