The House Behind the Walls

Almost 150 years ago, a terrible evil occurred in an officer?s house in an historic military fort. Fast forward to current day, and five best friends have just moved into the same house for their senior year in college, unaware of the dark history and lingering evil that surround them. Based on the legend of the Woman in White, one of the most famous ghosts ever documented, The House Behind the Wall is the thrilling tale of dark forces affecting both the living and the dead. What begins as the best time of five friends? lives soon leads to infidelity, accusations, and betrayals. But just how far will people devolve when overcome by pure evil? Can they survive the supernatural presence inside the house, and each other? Or will they completely lose their souls, and their lives, to the ancient evil spirit?