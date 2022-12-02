Not Available

The House Guest is basically everything a real horror film should be! Slowly building up the tension and story, in a way that does not drain the viewer. So much seems to be happening, yet nothing much actually happens for the first half. However, the pace and essence of the film likes to unravel tiny pieces now and then correctly to pull you in further and further. Domiziano’s power is within a film using a small cast, one person maybe two because he has the incredible skill of directing the surroundings and turning whatever building used into a character, such as how Kubrick made the Overlook Hotel breathe and live, and how Paul WS Anderson gave birth to the Event Horizon which was every bit a real terrifying space creature though it was a starship.