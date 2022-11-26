The House in Between

Not Available

A dream home turned into a nightmare after a life-changing paranormal experience. The homeowner, Alice Jackson, refuses to spend another night at her house unless someone proves to her what she experienced has a natural explanation. Directors’ Steve Gonsalves and Kendall Whelpton headed to Mississippi with their camera crew to document the real-life effects of a homeowner’s mission to get her house back from this terrifying nightmare. The approach was much like a detective chasing down leads and connecting the dots. With a no stone left unturned mindset, utilizing real scientific data via physicists, field experts and deep accurate research. The filmmakers were also adamant their film crew be very experienced in the field of paranormal research because of the sensitive nature of this case. The directors hand selected each film crew member not only for their respective production expertise but also for their dedication to the documentation of real paranormal research.