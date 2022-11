Not Available

In 2017, the team behind The House in Fata Morgana held a concert and panel discussion event in Osaka, Japan called "The Live in Fata Morgana," and this is a complete recording of that event. Enjoy some of the most memorable and heart-wrenching songs from the series performed live, as well as an in-depth discussion with Keika Hanada and Moyataro about Fata Morgana and Novectacle's past, present, and future.