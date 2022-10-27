1945

The House of Fear

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 15th, 1945

Studio

Universal Pictures

The Good Comrades are a collection of varied gentlemen who crave one thing - solitude. They reside at Drearcliff House, ancestral home of their eldest member. All seems serene and convivial until one by one the members begin to perish in the most grisly of manners. Foul play is suspected by the Good Comrades' insurance agent, who turns to Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson for guidance.

Cast

Nigel BruceDr. John Watson
Aubrey MatherAlastair
Paul CavanaghSimon Merrivale
Dennis HoeyInspector Lestrade
Harry CordingJohn Simpson
Holmes HerbertAlan Cosgrave

