Not Available

In November 2014, Gengoroh Tagame joined MASSIVE's Anne Ishii and Graham Kolbeins on a pilgrimage to The House of Gay Art. Tucked away in a quiet suburban neighborhood in Saitama Prefecture, the private museum is one of Japan's only institutions devoted to preserving gay art. It's a labor of love, run independently out of the home of the charming curator, and novelist Masahiro Ogizaki. The collection contains more than 150 original drawings, paintings, sculptures and photographs, and an extensive archive of rare books and magazines.