Lord Gregory Hutton takes his beautiful young wife Eleanore on a business trip to the Far East for their honeymoon. They stay at the house of Lin, a young local owner of a silk farm and fashion factory whose father only recently died. Lady Eleanor finds herself attracted to Lin and soon is tempted by his advances. But it is not all as it seems. Lord Gregory seems more and more indifferent, and Lady Eleanor starts to get confused. Money is in the game.