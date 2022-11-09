The House of Red and White

Not Available

Farel, Oscar, and his friends, who live on the NTT-Timor Leste border, join the areca climbing competition. But instead of being united, they argue which prizes should be taken first. They fail and then blame each other. The problem becomes more complicated when two cans of Farel's red and white paint disappear. Afraid of being scolded by his father, Farel, Oscar, and his friends try to raise money to buy paint. They learn that there would be another areca climbing competition with a red and white paint prize. In the race, Oscar falls and hurts. This is the story of Farel, Oscar, and his fiends to celebrate August 17, the independence day.