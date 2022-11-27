The House of Screaming Death

Not Available

Four Tales of The Macabre! Enter the House of The Screaming Death in this feature length anthology gothic horror film... tales of terror to chill you to the bone... One scary night....One mysterious figure, 'The Architect', who has some chilling stories to tell you. Story 1 - What is the mystery of The Lady in Grey? (written by Troy Dennison) Story 2 - A tale of witchcraft and the dark chilling beyond (written by Mark Lees) Story 3 - 1888: The year of the Vampyre (written by David Hastings) Story 4 - Evil is found in the most innocent of places ... a child's toy (written by Alex Bourne)