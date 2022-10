Not Available

Filmmaker Christoph Dreher relives punk's glory days with this detailed documentary originally created for German television. Rare footage and interviews with the era's pioneers detail the heady, creative atmosphere of mid-1970s New York. Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye, Richard Hell, Tom Verlaine and others discuss punk's history and impact, as iconic acts such as Iggy and the Stooges, Blondie, the New York Dolls and Television perform in vintage clips.