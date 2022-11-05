The House of the Seven Gables

In 1828, the bankrupt Pyncheon family fight over Seven Gables, the ancestral mansion. To obtain the house, Jaffrey Pyncheon obtains his brother Clifford's false conviction for murder. Hepzibah, Clifford's sweet fiancée, patiently waits twenty years for his release, whereupon Clifford and his former cellmate, abolitionist Matthew, have a certain scheme in mind.
|Margaret Lindsay
|Hepzibah Pyncheon
|Vincent Price
|Clifford Pyncheon
|Nan Grey
|Phoebe Pyncheon
|Dick Foran
|Matthew Maule
|Cecil Kellaway
|Philip Barton
|Alan Napier
|Fuller
