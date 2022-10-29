Not Available

A contemporary and lively documentary, The House of Tomorrow chooses to focus on the future and to encourage the idea that people can have a hand in their own destinies, whatever the odds. Many movies about the Israeli/Palestinian conflict are understandably focused on the wrongdoing. The House of Tomorrow looks for a new approach inspired by the vision of extraordinary women who are changing their own local worlds a step at a time - not by overlooking the conflict but by seeing what people can do despite it.