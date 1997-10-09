The House of Yes

Jackie-O is anxiously awaiting the visit of her brother home for Thanksgiving, but isn't expecting him to bring a friend. She's even more shocked to learn that this friend is his fiance. It soon becomes clear that Jackie Kennedy's obsession is nothing compared to her obsession with her brother, as it also becomes clear she isn't the only member of the family with problems..
|Parker Posey
|'Jackie-O' Pascal
|Josh Hamilton
|Marty Pascal
|Tori Spelling
|Lesly
|Freddie Prinze Jr.
|Anthony Pascal
|Geneviève Bujold
|Mrs. Pascal
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Young 'Jackie-O'
View Full Cast >