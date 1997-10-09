1997

The House of Yes

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1997

Studio

Miramax

Jackie-O is anxiously awaiting the visit of her brother home for Thanksgiving, but isn't expecting him to bring a friend. She's even more shocked to learn that this friend is his fiance. It soon becomes clear that Jackie Kennedy's obsession is nothing compared to her obsession with her brother, as it also becomes clear she isn't the only member of the family with problems..

Cast

Parker Posey'Jackie-O' Pascal
Josh HamiltonMarty Pascal
Tori SpellingLesly
Freddie Prinze Jr.Anthony Pascal
Geneviève BujoldMrs. Pascal
Rachael Leigh CookYoung 'Jackie-O'

View Full Cast >

Images