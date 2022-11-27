The House on the Witchpit

Not Available

No details about this film (other than the name of the writer/director) were released prior to the sold-out premiere screening at Horror-on-Sea in 2016. No plot synopsis, cast list or trailer was issued. The only image released was the teaser poster. Subsequent to the screening, director Pat Higgins physically destroyed both the master copy and the only back-up live on the stage, effectively destroying that version of the film. Higgins made a new version of the film available to rent through Vimeo On Demand--for only one day-- on Halloween 2017.