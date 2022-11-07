The House on Tombstone Hill

Not Available

Eight friends go to fix up an old house that Mark has purchased. Upon arriving, they find the grave of Abigail (the former owner- a disturbed woman who murdered a well-wishing neighbor in the 1940's) in the back yard. Bob (one of Mark's friends) smashes the headstone and awakens Abigail, which begins the carnage. The house locks the friends inside and, one by one, they are gorily slaughtered. But the dead don't stay dead and they hunt down the living as the remaining survivors fight to make it through the night.