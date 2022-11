Not Available

People speak in conversations and banal situations, a loose, uncompromising, though sometimes tense and timid speech. It is these voices that tell minimal stories that the image unmasks, multiplies or breathes: universes that are people-house (or house-people) are anchored in boxes, bodies, secrets, desires, looks or in the ephemerality of the stories. In this flow, we access unstable territories, places of being in permanent construction - the inner house of each one.