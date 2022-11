Not Available

Elise's dream to become a painter isn't going anywhere, so she eagerly accepts to house-sit the wealthy eccentric Frank's villa, while he is in Boston for business. A leaky pipe makes her call a plumber not from Frank's "call only" list, and she soon ends up sharing the bed with him, violating the "no guests" rule Frank set before leaving. Frank returns early from his trip... But not everything is what it seems and things get dicey for Elise and her friends.