The House That Jack Built

The film tells the story of Jack Filice Jr., an heir to a Hollywood Italian-American dynasty. As his father, Jack Sr.(played Tony-award winning Joe Mantegna), lays dying, he asks his only son to preserve the family estate, and to never tear it down. The pact is made, but within a year, the cocky young music producer, demolishes the estate and builds his "party palace". On the night of Jack's house warming party, friends and family party into the early morning, unaware of the "monstrous spirit" who returns to murder them one-by-one, until only his grandson is left to destroy.