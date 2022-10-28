Not Available

The House You Were Born In sets up a faux slideshow of Christmas lights, cloud atlases, and interior decorating manuals, all of which show their seams. Virginia Woolf and Gaston Bachelard respond to prompts designed for middle school writing exercises. A slide show of domestic interiors goes off the rails, slipping in and out of alignment. Word squares off against image, two versions of the same voice-over compete, and the macro butts up against the micro. The tone is affectionate, but cautious