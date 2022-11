Not Available

"Hey kids! What time is it?" Here are four episodes from the classic children's TV show featuring Howdy, Buffalo Bob Smith and Clarabell (Bob Keeshan): In "Halloween" (1958), Sandy turns Howdy and Bob into donkeys; in "Mambo" (1958), aliens kidnap Mambo the elephant; in "Cy Clone" (1959), a con man swindles Doodyville; and in "Clarabell Speaks" (1960), Clarabell finally speaks … in the final network show (in color).