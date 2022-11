Not Available

Join Buffalo Bob Smith, Clarabell, Mr. Bluster, Professor Whipporill and, of course, Howdy as the gang pursues adventure after adventure while learning valuable life lessons. From 1947 to 1960, Howdy and his pals provided viewers with stories, songs, quizzes and contests on this classic children's program. The video includes the following episodes: "Yodstick King" Parts I and II, "Scuttlebutt" and "Val Carney," from the summer of 1958.