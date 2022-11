Not Available

Flash back to the 1950s with this collection of classic "Howdy Doody" episodes: "The Bird Club" (Feb. 1, 1958), "10th Anniversary" (Dec. 28, 1957), "Shrinking Machine" (Feb. 8, 1958) and "Tammy Returns" (March 8, 1958). Join Howdy and the gang -- including Buffalo Bob, Clarabell, Mr. Bluster and Professor Whipporill -- on a roundup of action-packed adventures that always yield valuable life lessons.