The Howling 7: New Moon Rising

Gary Brandner's horror novels come to life again in this sequel to "The Howling." A number of vicious murders occur in a small California town after a motorcycle-riding stranger arrives. The gruesome slayings look disturbingly like the work of a werewolf. Meanwhile, in another nearby town, police are hot on the trail of a killer they believe is a werewolf. This is "Howling" with a country-western angle.
|Ernest Kester
|Ernie
|Clive Turner
|Ted Smith
|Jack Huff
|Father John
|Elizabeth Shé
|Mary Lou
|Jaqueline Armitage
|Jaqueline
|John Ramsden
|Detective
