1994

The Howling 7: New Moon Rising

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1994

Studio

Allied Vision

Gary Brandner's horror novels come to life again in this sequel to "The Howling." A number of vicious murders occur in a small California town after a motorcycle-riding stranger arrives. The gruesome slayings look disturbingly like the work of a werewolf. Meanwhile, in another nearby town, police are hot on the trail of a killer they believe is a werewolf. This is "Howling" with a country-western angle.

Cast

Ernest KesterErnie
Clive TurnerTed Smith
Jack HuffFather John
Elizabeth ShéMary Lou
Jaqueline ArmitageJaqueline
John RamsdenDetective

View Full Cast >

Images