2011

The Howling: Reborn

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 2011

Studio

Sunfilm Entertainment

On the eve of his high school graduation, unremarkable Will Kidman finally bonds with the girl he has long yearned for, reclusive Eliana Wynter. But he also discovers a dark secret from his past... that he is about to become a werewolf. Now, in an effort to fight destiny and save their love as well as their lives, they must battle not only Will's growing blood lust but an army of fearsome beasts bent on killing them... and then, us all.

Cast

Landon LiboironWill
Lindsey ShawEliana Wynter
Ivana MiličevićKathryn / Kay
Jesse RathSachin
Niels SchneiderRoland
Erin AgostinoRegina

View Full Cast >

Images