The HU - Road To The Gereg

Not Available

Mongolian sensations The Hu have released a film documenting their journey so far. The Hu: The Road To The Gereg premiered on the band's YouTube channel today. The film looks back at the making of the band's debut album The Gereg, which was released as a deluxe edition set today, briefly returning the band to the top of the iTunes Rock Album chart and knocking Bob Dylan off the top spot in the process. The film features previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage from life on tour, plus video sets and live performances. It also includes input from the band's collaborators, plus sections on Mongolian culture and the The Hu's unique customised traditional instruments.