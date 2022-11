Not Available

A puppet film about a young girl on a quest to save her grandmother from being put in a home. She gets visited by Huggins from Huggaland. She travels through the mirror and visits the bookworm. The bookworm tells of a tree the produced Young Berries that will help keep her grandmother young. These berries are protected by a wicked queen. She'll need all the friends she can gather to get the berries back to her grandmother in time!