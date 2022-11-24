The Human Behavior Experiments

Not Available

Most people never have to face the fact that at the right time and right place, they're capable of anything," says John Huston's character, Noah Cross, in the movie Chinatown -- dialogue that seems especially apt watching this engrossing docu collaboration to be simulcast by Sundance Channel and Court TV. Following up on their "First Amendment Project," the cable nets tap filmmaker Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room) to craft this thought-provoking examination of three controversial psychological studies whose chilling results still resonate today.