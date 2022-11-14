Not Available

The Human Centipede

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Six Entertainment

During a stopover in Germany in the middle of a carefree road trip through Europe, two American girls find themselves alone at night when their car breaks down in the woods. Searching for help at a nearby villa, they are wooed into the clutches of a deranged retired surgeon who explains his mad scientific vision to his captives' utter horror. They are to be the subjects of his sick lifetime fantasy: to be the first to connect people, one to the next, and in doing so bring to life "the human centipede."

Cast

Dieter LaserDr. Heiter
Ashley C. WilliamsLindsay
Ashlynn YennieJenny
Akihiro KitamuraKatsuro
Andreas LeupoldDetective Kranz
Peter BlankensteinDetective Voller

