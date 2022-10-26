1959

The Human Condition I: No Greater Love

  • War
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 1959

Studio

Ninjin Club

The Human Condition is a Japanese epic film trilogy made between 1959 and 1961. The trilogy follows the life of Kaji, a Japanese pacifist and socialist, as he tries to survive in the fascist and oppressive world of WWII-era Japan. No Greater Love (1959) opens with Kaji marrying his sweetheart Michiko despite his misgivings about the future.

Cast

Michiyo AratamaMichiko
Chikage AwashimaTôfuku Kin
Ineko ArimaShunran Yô
Sô YamamuraOkishima
Akira IshihamaChin
Kôji Nanbara

View Full Cast >

Images