1965

The Human Duplicators

  • Science Fiction

March 2nd, 1965

Woolner Brothers Pictures Inc.

An alien is dispatched from a faraway galaxy to take over the Earth by "duplicating" humans and creating a race of zombies resembling animated pottery in this low-budget sci-fi film. Enjoy the opening and closing shots of the alien spacecraft resembling a Christmas tree bauble dancing in space, the faces of the "duplicated" humans shattering like a cheap vase when thrown to the floor, and the formative "duplicates" as they are cooked up in the lab in individual coffins. The alien's heart is softened by the persevering goodness of a beautiful blind woman, deeply conflicting his motives as the film plods to its "climactic" confrontation between the humans and their counterfeit duplicates.

Barbara NicholsGale Wilson
George MacreadyProf. Vaughn Dornheimer
Richard KielDr. Kolos
Hugh BeaumontAustin Welles
Richard ArlenNational Intelligence
John IndrisanoThor, the Butler

