1954

The Human Jungle

  • Crime

October 2nd, 1954

Allied Artists

Danforth (Gary Merrill) is assigned to take over the police department in a section of a large city saddled with juvenile delinquency, petty crimes, graft and also a recent unsolved murder of a strip-tease dancer. Recognizing the laxity of the department he implements many changes and soon finds himself under fire by the newspapers, the attorney of a racket leader and the denizens of this human jungle. He calls this a cop's war that is the same as a soldier's war with the difference being that people hate cops. His cause isn't helped when a rookie policeman accidently kills an innocent bystander. And he has to protect police informer Mary Abbott (Jan Sterling) from Swados (Chuck Connors), a killer in the hire of the man behind the petty mobsters.

Jan SterlingMary Abbott
Regis ToomeyDet. Bob Geddes
Lamont JohnsonDet. Lannigan (Geddes' partner)
Chuck ConnorsEarl Swados
Claude AkinsGeorge Mandy (henchman)
Paula RaymondPat Danforth

