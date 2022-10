Not Available

The director/host/producer Duncan Valliant-Saunders interviews 17 people from religious, scientific and everyday backgrounds on the topic of the human soul. Running underneath is a narrative exposing Duncan's own theory on the soul. Religions covered include: Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, The Sikh Faith and even Islam. The undercurrent of a revelation that could shake the very foundations of science, religion and the human race deliver an unforgettable ending.