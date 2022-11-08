The Humanist

Not Available

Te-o begins life as a lonely son of a high-ranking officer. He buys his friends with money and ice cream. Eventually two of these boys, the orphans Euglena and Amoeba, become real friends. Years later, Te-o abandons his overseas education and returns home. He finds Euglena making a living as an artist the hulking Amoeba had suffered a head injury which has arrested his mental development. After drinking, the three friends are stopped by a police officer. The police officer is accidently killed by a garbage dumpster and, even though the Te-o, Euglena, and Amoeba are innocent, the policeman's partner demands that they pay 20 million dollars in return for their freedom. From there is becomes a comedy of kidnapping, corruption, and chaos.