Antoinette, an android of burnished chrome living on a distant Earth outpost, is equipped with a heart -- or at least the programming for one. As Antoinette searches for the true meaning of humanity, she confronts Proud, the planetary governor. Living up to his name, the governor is obsessed with laying his hands on a weapon that will allow him to control the universe and it's up to Antoinette and her creator, Dr. Watson, to thwart him.