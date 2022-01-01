The Hunchback of Notre Dame (La Jolla Playhouse)

Not Available

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a musical based on the 1831 novel of the same name written by Victor Hugo with songs from the 1996 Walt Disney Animation Studios film adaptation. The original musical premiered in 1999 in Berlin, Germany as Der Glöckner von Notre Dame ("The Bellringer of Notre Dame"). It was produced by Walt Disney Theatrical, the company's first musical to premiere outside the U.S. It ran for three years, becoming one of Berlin's longest-running musicals. The English-language musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with a revised libretto, had its debut at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California on October 28, 2014 and ran until December 7, 2014.[1]