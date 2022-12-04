The Hundred Videos #1

Not Available

The Hundred Videos is a project undertaken by prolific video artist Steve Reinke, including 100 video works made from 1989-1996. Discussing death, sex, the body, philosophy, and contemporary art, The Hundred Videos defines a unique style of video-essay for the end of the 20th Century. This volume includes videos 1-14: Excuse of the Real, Family Tree, Watermelon Box, Family Planning, Eleven Dreams, Emergence of Democratic Memory, Speculative Anthropology, Why I Stopped Going to Foreign Films, I Am Not Like You, Barely Human, ROOM, Michael & Lacan, Joke (Version One), and Joke (Version Two).