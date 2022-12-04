The Hundred Videos #2

Not Available

The Hundred Videos is a project undertaken by prolific video artist Steve Reinke, including 100 video works made from 1989-1996. Discussing death, sex, the body, philosophy, and contemporary art, The Hundred Videos defines a unique style of video-essay for the end of the 20th Century. This volume includes videos 15-30: Walking the Dog, After Baudelaire, Language of Rats, Language of Flowers, Introduction to the Logo, Deaf, Squeezing Sorrow from an Ashtray, In the Realm of Perpetual Embarrassment, 80 Prominent Dermatologists, Visuals Elf, Pus Girl, Wish, Disturbed Sleep, Testimonials, Little Faggot, and Long Train Ride.