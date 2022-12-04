The Hundred Videos #3

Not Available

The Hundred Videos is a project undertaken by prolific video artist Steve Reinke, including 100 video works made from 1989-1996. Discussing death, sex, the body, philosophy, and contemporary art, The Hundred Videos defines a unique style of video-essay for the end of the 20th Century. This volume includes videos 31-54: Lonely Boy, I Love You Too, Charming Mutt, Ice Cream, Instructions for Recovering Forgotten Childhood Memories, Request, Jason, Experiment, Editorial, Understanding Heterosexuality, Pioneer, My Personal Virus, Vision (With Birds), Self Help, My Erotic Double, Sleep, Dream Work, Artifact, Monologue (with Provocation), Child, Windy Morning in April, Love Letter to Doug, Three Plays, and Screen Saver.