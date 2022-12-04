The Hundred Videos #4

Not Available

The Hundred Videos is a project undertaken by prolific video artist Steve Reinke, including 100 video works made from 1989-1996. Discussing death, sex, the body, philosophy, and contemporary art, The Hundred Videos defines a unique style of video-essay for the end of the 20th Century. This volume contains videos 55-78: Symposium, Jin's Dream, Ghost Production, Minnesota Inventory, Re-enactment of a Performance, Three Examples, Sparky, Black Heart, Box, The End of My Death, Muriel, Attempt to sing, Assplay, Love Among Corpses, Harvey K., Dr. Asselbergs, Corey, My Fear, Dumbo Climax, Apology, How to Build an Igloo, Microscope, Amoeba, and Treehouse.