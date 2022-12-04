The Hundred Videos #5

Not Available

The Hundred Videos is a project undertaken by prolific video artist Steve Reinke, including 100 video works made from 1989-1996. Discussing death, sex, the body, philosophy, and contemporary art, The Hundred Videos defines a unique style of video-essay for the end of the 20th Century. This volume contains videos 79-100: The Boxers, Talk Show, The Hand, I have already, Little Monkeys, Stenor, New York Loves Me, Seventeen Descriptions, Children's Video Collective, Three Dreams, 24 Jokes, Video for Intellectuals, Falling, Notes on the Uncanny, Manifestations/Jouissance, Ants and Bees, Ghosts, Camouflage, Underwear, Candle, Story, and Why I've Decided to Become a Painter.