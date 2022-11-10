1983

The Hunger

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 28th, 1983

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Miriam and John are an elegant couple with a dark secret: they are vampires. Feeding on human blood, Miriam has lived for over 2000 years. She gave her lover the gift of eternal life and together they hunt. But John begins aging rapidly, he seeks the help of Dr. Sarah Roberts. Miriam is immediately drawn to Sarah, desiring her as her next immortal companion...

Cast

Catherine DeneuveMiriam Blaylock
David BowieJohn
Susan SarandonDr. Sarah Roberts
Cliff DeYoungTom Haver
Beth EhlersAlice Cavender
Dan HedayaLieutenant Allegrezza

View Full Cast >

Images