The Hunger

Miriam and John are an elegant couple with a dark secret: they are vampires. Feeding on human blood, Miriam has lived for over 2000 years. She gave her lover the gift of eternal life and together they hunt. But John begins aging rapidly, he seeks the help of Dr. Sarah Roberts. Miriam is immediately drawn to Sarah, desiring her as her next immortal companion...
|Catherine Deneuve
|Miriam Blaylock
|David Bowie
|John
|Susan Sarandon
|Dr. Sarah Roberts
|Cliff DeYoung
|Tom Haver
|Beth Ehlers
|Alice Cavender
|Dan Hedaya
|Lieutenant Allegrezza
