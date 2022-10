Not Available

A West German Family Tries To Survive In The Years Following World War II In This Depressing Social And Political Drama. Weary Of War, The People Hope To Live The Remainder Of Their Lives In Peace. As The Berlin Wall Emerges, The Couple's Socially Inept Daughter Asks Her Father Why He Made The Transition From Resistance Fighter To Nazi Sympathizer. As The Berlin Wall Is Being Constructed, There Are More Symbolic Barriers That Will Be Even Harder To Overcome.