The Huntresses

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Showbox

Set in the Joseon Period, three beautiful musketeers fight against a powerful group who tries to overturn the royal family and gain absolute power. The leader of the Beautiful Three Musketeers is Jin-Ok (Ha Ji-Won), a smart and righteous woman. Hong-Dan (Gang Ye-Won) is the only married woman among the three women. Ga-Bi (Son Ga-In) is the youngest among the musketeers and excels at fighting.

Cast

Ha Ji-wonJin-Ok
Kang Ye-wonHong-Dan
Son Ga-InGa-Bi
Joo Sang-WookSa-hyeon
Chae Sang-wooSa-hyeon (young)
Song Sae-byeokRaiding constable Song

