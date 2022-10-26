The Huntresses

Not Available

Set in the Joseon Period, three beautiful musketeers fight against a powerful group who tries to overturn the royal family and gain absolute power. The leader of the Beautiful Three Musketeers is Jin-Ok (Ha Ji-Won), a smart and righteous woman. Hong-Dan (Gang Ye-Won) is the only married woman among the three women. Ga-Bi (Son Ga-In) is the youngest among the musketeers and excels at fighting.