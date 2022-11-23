Not Available

What do you do when your biggest dream is just an arms reach away. Tre-Dog and C-Note long for the day to be the biggest rap stars in the city of Ft. Lauderdale but don't have the dough or the connections to get there. When a bogus record label offers to sign them if they can come up with their own promotion money, the hustle is on. The two rappers scam their way into raising 20,000 dollars the fast way, stealing it. Now two be wannabee rap stars are on the run from one of the hood's most dangerous drug ealers. Is their dream worth dying for or can they hustle their way out of this one? The Hustle is definitely a slap your knee, gut busting comedy about two hustlers who find themselves getting hustled.