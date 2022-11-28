Not Available

The Hyperions

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In 1960, Professor Ruckus Mandulbaum invented the Titan badge - a device that enables humans to have a particular super power. He took in three down-on-their-luck youths, creating an unusual family of superheroes and they quickly rose to fame and prestige. Over time, however, the commercial family fractured and the Professor replaced the team with a new set of super hero teens. Cut to 1979 when two of the original superheroes are all grown up and wanting their Titan badges back, even if it means robbing the Professor's museum and taking a few hostages accidentally.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images