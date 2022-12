Not Available

How better to understand how the ice flies and dies than sticking your ear to it? Ludovic Moreau is a geophysicist who seeks to unravel this mystery: why does the ice pack melt faster than in the forecasts? To conduct this investigation, he travels with five scientists near the North Pole, in Svalbard Norway. On a frozen lake they put seismic sensors to record the song of the ice. A song that may help break the secret of the ice pack and its decline.