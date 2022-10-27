Not Available

The peaceful, secluded, country hideaway of three diverse, lonely, supposedly lesbian, women is suddenly shattered when their gardener discovers a partially decomposed corpse in the old Ice House on their grounds. The ensuing police investigation has the unfortunate repercussion of re-igniting the anger and hatred of the local community levelled against the women which started ten years previously when the husband of one of them mysteriously disappeared without trace. The same senior police officer from ten years ago is assigned the case and is determined to bring the women to justice this time around. The case is further complicated when his deputy, whose marriage is on the rocks, starts to take more than a professional interest in one of the women. What is the identity of the corpse in the Ice House? What really did happen ten years previously? Will all be revealed...