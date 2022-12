Not Available

Former Olympic skating champion Katerina Witt stars as Ella in this charming interpretation of the Cinderella story. Ella's shrewish stepmother and stepsisters make her life miserable by turning her into a servant in her own home. When the local prince (Christopher Barker) throws an ice-skating festival, Ella attends and captures his heart. But true love is hard to hold on to as the prince's corrupt chancellor works to keep the two apart.