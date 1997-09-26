1997

The Ice Storm

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 1997

Studio

Canal+ Droits Audiovisuels

In the weekend after thanksgiving 1973 the Hoods are skidding out of control. Benjamin Hood reels from drink to drink, trying not to think about his trouble at the office. His wife, Elena, is reading self help books and losing patience with her husband's lies. Their son, Paul, home for the holidays, escapes to the city to pursue an alluring rich girl from his prep school. Young, budding nymphomaniac, Wendy Hood roams the neighborhood, innocently exploring liquor cabinets and lingerie drawers of her friends' parents, looking for something new. Then an ice storm hits, the worst in a century.

Cast

Joan AllenElena Hood
Sigourney WeaverJaney Carver
Henry CzernyGeorge Clair
Tobey MaguirePaul Hood
Christina RicciWendy Hood
Elijah WoodMikey Carver

View Full Cast >

Images